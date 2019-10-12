Mehlville upended Riverview Gardens 42-6 Saturday at Riverview Gardens.
Running the ball was key for Mehlville. Key rushers included Will McCaine with two rushing touchdowns, Raphel Brown and Dre Townsend each with a rushing touchdown.
Logan Moen also contributed for Mehlville with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown. Drake Walker was the leading scorer for Riverview Gardens with a receiving touchdown.
Mehlville (4-3) hosts Parkway South on Friday at 7 p.m. Riverview Gardens (0-7) goes on the road to play Hazelwood Central on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m.