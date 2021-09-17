 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mehlville upends McCluer North
0 comments

Recap: Mehlville upends McCluer North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mehlville upended visiting McCluer North 47-28 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Mehlville. Leading rushers were Eric Ohmer with three rushing touchdowns, Mark West with two rushing touchdowns and Josh Everding with a rushing touchdown.

Blake Wentzel also contributed for Mehlville with a receiving touchdown.

Mehlville (2-2) will play at Seckman on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. McCluer North (0-4) visits Riverview Gardens on Saturday, September 25 at noon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News