Recap: Mehlville upends McCluer North

Mehlville upended visiting McCluer North 47-28 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Mehlville. Leading rushers were Eric Ohmer with three rushing touchdowns, Mark West with two rushing touchdowns and Josh Everding with a rushing touchdown.
Blake Wentzel also contributed for Mehlville with a receiving touchdown.
Mehlville (2-2) will play at Seckman on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. McCluer North (0-4) visits Riverview Gardens on Saturday, September 25 at noon.
