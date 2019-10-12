Metro-East Lutheran trailed by 13 after the first half but rallied for a 36-33 win over visiting Cuba, Illinois Saturday.
Running the ball was key for Metro-East Lutheran. Contributing to their ground game were Zach Keplar and Tyler Williams each with two rushing touchdowns.
Ben Ide also contributed for Metro-East Lutheran with a receiving touchdown. Cuba, Illinois got points from Trevor Goforth with two rushing touchdowns, Quentin Gilpin with a rushing touchdown, Zac Hanson and Evan Yaste each with a receiving touchdown.
Metro-East Lutheran (3-4) travels to Bunker Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.