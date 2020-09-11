 Skip to main content
Recap: Mexico breezes by Orchard Farm
Mexico breezed by Orchard Farm 60-34 Friday at Orchard Farm.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Mexico. Contributing to their ground game were Dante Billups, Ty Prince each with three rushing touchdowns and Isaiah Reams with a rushing touchdown.

Michael White also contributed for Mexico with two receiving touchdowns. Key offensive contributors for Orchard Farm included AJ Snow with three rushing touchdowns, Latterion West with a rushing touchdown and Bryce Westerfeld with a receiving touchdown.

Mexico (1-1) will host Marshall on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Orchard Farm (2-1) visits Valle Catholic on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

