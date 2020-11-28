 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS triumphs over Union
0 comments

Recap: MICDS triumphs over Union

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

MICDS toppled visiting Union 56-20 Saturday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for MICDS. Key rushers included Steven Hall, Dorian Reddic each with two rushing touchdowns and Reagan Andrew with a rushing touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for MICDS were PJ Behan, Crawford Bundy each with a receiving touchdown and Jalen Pace with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Union were Wyatt Birke with a rushing touchdown, Ryan Ewald and Donavan Rutledge each with a receiving touchdown.

MICDS (7-0) will play Helias at Jefferson City on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports