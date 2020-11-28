Recap: MICDS triumphs over Union

MICDS toppled visiting Union 56-20 Saturday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for MICDS. Key rushers included Steven Hall, Dorian Reddic each with two rushing touchdowns and Reagan Andrew with a rushing touchdown.
Also adding offensive numbers for MICDS were PJ Behan, Crawford Bundy each with a receiving touchdown and Jalen Pace with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Union were Wyatt Birke with a rushing touchdown, Ryan Ewald and Donavan Rutledge each with a receiving touchdown.
MICDS (7-0) will play Helias at Jefferson City on Friday at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.