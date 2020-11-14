 Skip to main content
Recap: MICDS trounces St. Dominic
MICDS triumphed over visiting St. Dominic 42-6 Saturday.

Running played a key role in the win for MICDS. Leading rushers were Reagan Andrew with two rushing touchdowns, Steven Hall and Shawn Putman each with a rushing touchdown.

PJ Behan also contributed for MICDS with a receiving touchdown. Jackson Overton led the way for St. Dominic with a rushing touchdown.

MICDS (5-0) goes on the road to play Hannibal on Saturday, November 21.

