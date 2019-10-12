MICDS trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 42-14 win over visiting Westminster Saturday.
Running the ball was key for MICDS. Leading rushers were Nate Smith with three rushing touchdowns, Steve Hall, Garrison Moody and Winston Moore each with a rushing touchdown.
Westminster got offensive contributions from Nolan Jones with a rushing touchdown and Ben Hicks with a receiving touchdown.
MICDS (5-2) plays at St. Dominic on Friday at 7 p.m. Westminster (2-5) plays at home against O'Fallon Christian on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m.