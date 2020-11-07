 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: MICDS upends Trinity
0 comments

Recap: MICDS upends Trinity

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

MICDS waltzed over visiting Trinity 31-6 Saturday.

Running played a key role in the win for MICDS. Leading rushers were Reagan Andrew, Steven Hall and Shawn Putman each with a rushing touchdown.

Other key offensive contributors for MICDS included PJ Behan with a receiving touchdown and Landon Gelven with a field goal. Malcolm Harvey was the leading scorer for Trinity with a rushing touchdown.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports