Recap: MICDS upends Trinity

MICDS waltzed over visiting Trinity 31-6 Saturday.
Running played a key role in the win for MICDS. Leading rushers were Reagan Andrew, Steven Hall and Shawn Putman each with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for MICDS included PJ Behan with a receiving touchdown and Landon Gelven with a field goal. Malcolm Harvey was the leading scorer for Trinity with a rushing touchdown.
