Recap: MICDS waltzes over Hannibal
MICDS trailed by six after the first half but rallied for a 48-34 victory over Hannibal Saturday at Hannibal.

Passing played a key role in the win for MICDS. Leading receivers were PJ Behan, Will Kacmarek each with two receiving touchdowns and Trevon Bobo with a receiving touchdown.

Steven Hall also contributed for MICDS with two rushing touchdowns. Contributing offensively for Hannibal were Aneyas Williams with three receiving touchdowns, Andre Thomas with a rushing touchdown and Drake Dudley with a receiving touchdown.

MICDS (6-0) plays at home against Union on Saturday, November 28.

