Recap: Monticello, Illinois trounces Confluence StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 9, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monticello, Illinois upended visiting Confluence 56-14 Saturday.Confluence (0-3) goes on the road to play Crystal City on Friday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 09-09-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Friday night lights become Friday night fights as high school football games are disrupted Four games in the St. Louis area have been affected by off-the-field problems at the start of football season. East St. Louis bounces back with big win over national toughie St. Frances The Flyers were crisp and near mistake-free in the intensity-filled contest, which was played in front of a large gathering. They did not comm… Week 3 high school football scores and highlights Highlights, scores and statistics from Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season. High school football games to watch: Week 3 The high school football games of note this week include the CBC vs. SLUH rivalry. Week 2 high school football scores and highlights Highlights from Week 2 of the 2023 high school football season.