North Callaway downed visiting South Callaway 26-23 Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for North Callaway. Key receivers included Gabe Cash, Christian Griffith and Wyatt Raithel each with a receiving touchdown.
Jadon Henry also contributed for North Callaway with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for South Callaway were Cole Shoemaker with a rushing touchdown, Brandon Stoker with a receiving touchdown, Hayden Vaught with a returning touchdown and Caleb Dezold with a field goal.