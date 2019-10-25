Team up with us for 99¢

North Callaway downed visiting South Callaway 26-23 Friday.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for North Callaway. Key receivers included Gabe Cash, Christian Griffith and Wyatt Raithel each with a receiving touchdown.

Jadon Henry also contributed for North Callaway with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for South Callaway were Cole Shoemaker with a rushing touchdown, Brandon Stoker with a receiving touchdown, Hayden Vaught with a returning touchdown and Caleb Dezold with a field goal.

