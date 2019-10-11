North Callaway trailed by eight after the first half but rallied for a 28-22 victory over visiting Montgomery County Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for North Callaway. Leading rushers were Cody Cash with two rushing touchdowns, Gabe Cash and Mason Wortman each with a rushing touchdown.
Key offensive contributors for Montgomery County were Carson Parker with two receiving touchdowns and Drake Deuser with a rushing touchdown.
North Callaway (5-2) will play at Mark Twain on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Montgomery County (5-2) will host Van-Far on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.