 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: North County topples Hillsboro
0 comments

Recap: North County topples Hillsboro

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

North County trailed by eight after the first half but rallied for a 36-28 victory over Hillsboro Friday at Hillsboro.

Rushing played a key role in the win for North County. Key rushers included Nolan Reed and Jobe Smith each with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Endsley also contributed for North County with a receiving touchdown. Hillsboro got offensive contributions from Jaxin Patterson with three rushing touchdowns and Austin Romaine with a receiving touchdown.

North County (6-3) will be away at Festus on Friday, November 13.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports