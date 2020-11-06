Recap: North County topples Hillsboro

North County trailed by eight after the first half but rallied for a 36-28 victory over Hillsboro Friday at Hillsboro.
Rushing played a key role in the win for North County. Key rushers included Nolan Reed and Jobe Smith each with two rushing touchdowns.
Nate Endsley also contributed for North County with a receiving touchdown. Hillsboro got offensive contributions from Jaxin Patterson with three rushing touchdowns and Austin Romaine with a receiving touchdown.
North County (6-3) will be away at Festus on Friday, November 13.
