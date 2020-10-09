Recap: North County trounces Windsor (Imperial)

North County upended visiting Windsor (Imperial) 56-20 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for North County. Key rushers included Blake Head with four rushing touchdowns, Isaac Easter, Nolan Reed and Jobe Smith each with a rushing touchdown.
Karter Kekec also contributed for North County with a receiving touchdown. Derek Williams led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown.
North County (4-3) plays at home against Potosi on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-4) will play at Sweet Springs on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
