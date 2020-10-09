 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: North County trounces Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: North County trounces Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

North County upended visiting Windsor (Imperial) 56-20 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for North County. Key rushers included Blake Head with four rushing touchdowns, Isaac Easter, Nolan Reed and Jobe Smith each with a rushing touchdown.

Karter Kekec also contributed for North County with a receiving touchdown. Derek Williams led the way for Windsor (Imperial) with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown.

North County (4-3) plays at home against Potosi on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-4) will play at Sweet Springs on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports