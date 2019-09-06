Northwest Cedar Hill breezed by Parkway South 31-7 Friday at Parkway South.
Adding offensive numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Jack Watson with two receiving touchdowns, Ronnie Delashmet with a receiving touchdown and Andrew Lenzen with two field goals. Mali Walton led the way for Parkway South with a rushing touchdown.
Northwest Cedar Hill (2-0) hosts Riverview Gardens on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (0-2) goes on the road to play McCluer North on Friday, September 13 at 4:15 p.m.