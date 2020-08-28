Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill tops Hillsboro

Northwest Cedar Hill toppled visiting Hillsboro 37-27 Friday.
Receiving played a key role in the win for Northwest Cedar Hill. Key receivers included Brady Cutter, Mikel Davis, Andrew Lenzen and Latham Logue each with a receiving touchdown.
Trey Davis also contributed for Northwest Cedar Hill with a rushing touchdown.
Northwest Cedar Hill (1-0) travels to St. Charles on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (0-1) visits Jackson on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
