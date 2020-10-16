Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill triumphs over Affton

Northwest Cedar Hill toppled Affton 56-7 Friday at Affton.
Running the ball was key for Northwest Cedar Hill. Contributing to their ground game were Jeffery Hughes with three rushing touchdowns, Johnny Daffron, Mikel Davis, Brayden Newbold and Chase Viehland each with a rushing touchdown.
Drew Nicholson also contributed for Northwest Cedar Hill with a receiving touchdown. Terran Mitchell led Affton with a rushing touchdown.
Northwest Cedar Hill (5-3) will host Oakville on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
