Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill triumphs over Oakville

Northwest Cedar Hill upended visiting Oakville 42-7 Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Northwest Cedar Hill. Key receivers included Mikel Davis with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Andrew Lenzen with two receiving touchdowns and Latham Logue with a receiving touchdown.
Johnny Daffron also contributed for Northwest Cedar Hill with a rushing touchdown. Jacobi Woods was the leading scorer for Oakville with a rushing touchdown.
