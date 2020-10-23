 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill triumphs over Oakville
Northwest Cedar Hill upended visiting Oakville 42-7 Friday.

Passing played a key role in the win for Northwest Cedar Hill. Key receivers included Mikel Davis with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Andrew Lenzen with two receiving touchdowns and Latham Logue with a receiving touchdown.

Johnny Daffron also contributed for Northwest Cedar Hill with a rushing touchdown. Jacobi Woods was the leading scorer for Oakville with a rushing touchdown.

