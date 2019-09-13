Northwest Cedar Hill triumphed over visiting Riverview Gardens 64-8 Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Jack Watson with two receiving touchdowns, Mikel Davis, Dalton Hografe, Jeffery Hughes, Landon Kettler and Derrill Reed each with a rushing touchdown. Tony Brasfield led the way for Riverview Gardens with a receiving touchdown.
Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0) travels to Seckman on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Riverview Gardens (0-3) hosts Hazelwood East on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m.