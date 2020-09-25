Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill upends Seckman

Northwest Cedar Hill waltzed over Seckman 48-28 Friday at Seckman.
Adding offensive numbers for Northwest Cedar Hill were Chase Viehland with two rushing touchdowns, Jeffery Hughes with a rushing touchdown, Mikel Davis, Andrew Lenzen, Latham Logue each with a receiving touchdown and Conner Mort with a returning touchdown.
Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2) will play at Lindbergh on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Seckman (1-2) plays Parkway North at Francis Howell on Saturday, October 3 at 1 p.m.
