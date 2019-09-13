O'Fallon beat Francis Howell Central 26-20 Friday at Francis Howell Central.
O'Fallon got offensive contributions from Mason Blakemore with three rushing touchdowns and Ian Wagner with a receiving touchdown. Francis Howell Central got offensive contributions from Parker Frye with two rushing touchdowns and Dominick Slivinski with a receiving touchdown.
O'Fallon (2-1) hosts Belleville East on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. Francis Howell Central (2-1) plays at Francis Howell on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.