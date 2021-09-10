 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville beats Webster Groves
Oakville trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 14-10 win over Webster Groves Friday at Webster Groves.

Adding offensive numbers for Oakville were Damien Moore with a rushing touchdown and Joshua Baranovic with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Webster Groves were Trevion Hulsey with a rushing touchdown and Marshall Hoover with a field goal.

Oakville (1-2) visits Hazelwood West on Friday, September 17 at 4:15 p.m. Webster Groves (0-3) travels to Lindbergh on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

