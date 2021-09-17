 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville trounces Hazelwood West
Oakville upended Hazelwood West 55-26 Friday at Hazelwood West.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Oakville. Contributing to their ground game were Namari McKinnie, Damien Moore each with three rushing touchdowns and Joey Romano with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Hazelwood West got offensive contributions from Ja'Tarius McKinney with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown and Romano Gines with a rushing touchdown.

Oakville (2-2) plays at home against Parkway South on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Hazelwood West (2-2) will play at Lafayette on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

