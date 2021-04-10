 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon beats East St. Louis
O'Fallon beat East St. Louis 28-19 Saturday at East St. Louis.

Receiving played a key role in the win for O'Fallon. Key receivers included Beau Carney, Christian Joiner and Deshaun Mosley each with a receiving touchdown.

Ty Michael also contributed for O'Fallon with a rushing touchdown. East St. Louis got offensive contributions from Luther Burden III with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown and Dallas Brown with a returning touchdown.

O'Fallon (2-0) will host Edwardsville on Friday at 7 p.m. East St. Louis (3-1) plays at home against Belleville East on Friday at 7 p.m.

