 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon Christian beats Borgia
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon Christian beats Borgia

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

O'Fallon Christian trailed by 10 after the first half but rallied for a 34-26 victory over Borgia Friday at Borgia.

Passing played a key role in the win for O'Fallon Christian. Contributing to their passing game were Kalin Black with two receiving touchdowns and Adrian (A.J) Taylor with a receiving touchdown.

O'Fallon Christian also got points from Roddy Alexander with a returning touchdown and Chase Heath with two field goals. Key offensive contributors for Borgia were Spencer Breckenkamp, Alonzo MacDonald each with a rushing touchdown, Andrew Patton and Sam Schmidt each with a receiving touchdown.

O'Fallon Christian (1-4) visits Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Borgia (2-3) plays at home against Parkway West on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports