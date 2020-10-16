 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon Christian topples Westminster
O'Fallon Christian topped visiting Westminster 38-27 Friday.

O'Fallon Christian got points from Roddy Alexander with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, Kaden McMullen with a rushing touchdown, Matthew Omoresemi with a receiving touchdown and Chase Heath with a field goal.

O'Fallon Christian (4-4) hosts Moberly on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Westminster (0-2) will host St. Dominic on Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m.

