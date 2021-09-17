 Skip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon upends Edwardsville
DeAndre Lawrence scored a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to lead O'Fallon to a 30-14 victory over visiting Edwardsville Friday.

Tamarion Bivines also contributed for O'Fallon with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Edwardsville were Da'Shawn Larson with a rushing touchdown and Kellen Brnfre with a receiving touchdown.

O'Fallon (3-1) plays at East St. Louis on Saturday, September 25 at 1 p.m. Edwardsville (2-2) will play at Belleville West on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

