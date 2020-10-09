Recap: Orchard Farm breezes by St. Charles

Orchard Farm defeated visiting St. Charles 30-8 Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for Orchard Farm were Latterion West with two rushing touchdowns, Darrion Lewis and Bryce Westerfeld each with a receiving touchdown. Tre Ward was the leading scorer for St. Charles with a rushing touchdown.
Orchard Farm (4-3) will be away at Warrenton on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. St. Charles (1-6) will be away at St. Charles West on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
