Recap: Orchard Farm defeats Brentwood
Orchard Farm squeaked by Brentwood 25-24 Friday at Brentwood.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Orchard Farm. Key rushers included Darrion Lewis with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Maurion Moore with a rushing touchdown.

Trevor Souter also contributed for Orchard Farm with a field goal. Contributing for Brentwood were Simeon Cooper with three rushing touchdowns and John Clay with a rushing touchdown.

Orchard Farm (2-2) hosts Winfield on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Brentwood (2-2) hosts Lift For Life on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

