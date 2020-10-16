Recap: Orchard Farm triumphs over Warrenton

Orchard Farm upended Warrenton 38-7 Friday at Warrenton.
Running the ball was key for Orchard Farm. Contributing to their ground game were Latterion West with three rushing touchdowns and AJ Snow with a rushing touchdown.
Joe Goldsmith was the leading scorer for Warrenton with a rushing touchdown.
Orchard Farm (5-3) hosts Duchesne on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Warrenton (3-5) goes on the road to play Mexico on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
