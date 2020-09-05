Recap: Orchard Farm trounces Agape Boarding School

Orchard Farm trounced visiting Agape Boarding School 41-13 Saturday.
Contributing points for Orchard Farm were Darrion Lewis, AJ Snow, Latterion West each with a rushing touchdown, Devin Bledsoe, Donte Lewis and Bryce Westerfeld each with a receiving touchdown.
Orchard Farm (2-0) hosts Mexico on Friday at 7 p.m. Agape Boarding School (0-2) will play at Springfield Central on Saturday, September 12 at 3 p.m.
