Recap: Orchard Farm upends St. Charles
Orchard Farm defeated St. Charles 33-6 Friday at St. Charles.

Running the ball was key for Orchard Farm. Key rushers included AJ Snow with two rushing touchdowns and Alex Heitmann with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with points for Orchard Farm included Darrion Lewis and Bryce Westerfeld each with a receiving touchdown.

Orchard Farm (1-0) plays at home against Agape Boarding School on Saturday, September 5 at 3 p.m. St. Charles (0-1) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

