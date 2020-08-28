Recap: Orchard Farm upends St. Charles

Orchard Farm defeated St. Charles 33-6 Friday at St. Charles.
Running the ball was key for Orchard Farm. Key rushers included AJ Snow with two rushing touchdowns and Alex Heitmann with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with points for Orchard Farm included Darrion Lewis and Bryce Westerfeld each with a receiving touchdown.
Orchard Farm (1-0) plays at home against Agape Boarding School on Saturday, September 5 at 3 p.m. St. Charles (0-1) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
