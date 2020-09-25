 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm upends Winfield
Recap: Orchard Farm upends Winfield

AJ Snow scored four rushing touchdowns to lead Orchard Farm to a 34-10 victory over Winfield Friday at Winfield.

Latterion West also contributed for Orchard Farm with a rushing touchdown. Contributing for Winfield were Elijah Sleet with a receiving touchdown and Kaden Kaimann with a field goal.

Orchard Farm (3-2) visits St. Charles West on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Winfield (0-5) plays at St. Charles on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

