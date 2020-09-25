Recap: Owensville topples Hermann

Owensville toppled visiting Hermann 27-14 Friday.
Receiving played a major role in victory for Owensville. Leading receivers were Derek Brandt with two receiving touchdowns and Bryor Bogle with a receiving touchdown.
Brendan Decker also contributed for Owensville with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Hermann were Parker Anderson and Holden Ash each with a rushing touchdown.
Owensville (4-1) will play at Pacific on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Hermann (2-3) will host Sullivan on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
