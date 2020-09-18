 Skip to main content
Recap: Owensville trounces St. James
Owensville trounced visiting St. James 48-0 Friday.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for Owensville. Leading receivers were Derek Brandt with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, TC Fisher, Bryce Payne and Landon Valley each with a receiving touchdown.

Other players with points for Owensville included Austin Lowder and Garret West each with a rushing touchdown.

Owensville (3-1) hosts Hermann on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. St. James (0-4) plays at Cuba on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

