Recap: Owensville upends Lutheran South

Owensville defeated visiting Lutheran South 34-7 Friday.
Receiving played a key role in the win for Owensville. Leading receivers were Derek Brandt with two receiving touchdowns, Bryce Payne and Landon Valley each with a receiving touchdown.
TC Fisher also contributed for Owensville with a returning touchdown. Cole Buscher was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with a receiving touchdown.
Owensville (7-1) will be away at St. Clair on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (0-3) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
