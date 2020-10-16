 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Owensville upends Lutheran South
0 comments

Recap: Owensville upends Lutheran South

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Owensville defeated visiting Lutheran South 34-7 Friday.

Receiving played a key role in the win for Owensville. Leading receivers were Derek Brandt with two receiving touchdowns, Bryce Payne and Landon Valley each with a receiving touchdown.

TC Fisher also contributed for Owensville with a returning touchdown. Cole Buscher was the leading scorer for Lutheran South with a receiving touchdown.

Owensville (7-1) will be away at St. Clair on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Lutheran South (0-3) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports