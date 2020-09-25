 Skip to main content
Recap: Pacific tops Sullivan
Pacific topped Sullivan 26-21 Friday at Sullivan.

Pacific got points from Christian Sparks with two receiving touchdowns, Matthew Austin and Trevor Hill each with a rushing touchdown. Contributing points for Sullivan were Ian King with a rushing touchdown, Xavier Goly and Devon Harmon each with a receiving touchdown.

Pacific (1-3) will host Owensville on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Sullivan (0-4) goes on the road to play Hermann on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

