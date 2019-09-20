Gage Manion scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Park Hills Central to a 33-21 win over Windsor (Imperial) Friday at Windsor (Imperial).
Also adding offensive numbers for Park Hills Central were Trevor Johnson and Dayshawn Welch each with a rushing touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Windsor (Imperial) were Derek Williams with two rushing touchdowns and Connor Begeman with a receiving touchdown.
Park Hills Central (2-2) will play at Ste. Genevieve on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-2) plays at home against Hillsboro on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.