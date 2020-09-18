Recap: Park Hills Central triumphs over Cuba

Park Hills Central trounced Cuba 45-12 Friday at Cuba.
Contributing points for Park Hills Central were Dayshawn Welch with three rushing touchdowns, Jobe Bryant with two receiving touchdowns, Grant Manion with a receiving touchdown and Justin Bridges with a field goal. Key offensive contributors for Cuba were Alan O'Neal with a rushing touchdown and Dylan Keogh with a receiving touchdown.
Park Hills Central (4-0) will host Potosi on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Cuba (2-2) will host St. James on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
