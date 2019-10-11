Parkway Central trounced visiting Clayton 42-7 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Parkway Central. Leading rushers were Andre Butts with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and K.J. Little with two rushing touchdowns.
Jack Wittner also contributed for Parkway Central with a receiving touchdown. Jalen Williams led the way for Clayton with a rushing touchdown.
Parkway Central (1-6) travels to Parkway West on Thursday at 7 p.m. Clayton (1-6) will host Parkway North on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.