Parkway Central trounced visiting Clayton 42-7 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Parkway Central. Leading rushers were Andre Butts with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and K.J. Little with two rushing touchdowns.

Jack Wittner also contributed for Parkway Central with a receiving touchdown. Jalen Williams led the way for Clayton with a rushing touchdown.

Parkway Central (1-6) travels to Parkway West on Thursday at 7 p.m. Clayton (1-6) will host Parkway North on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

