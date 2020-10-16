 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway North tops Parkway South
Parkway North trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 24-20 win over Parkway South Friday at Parkway South.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Parkway North. Leading rushers were Quaran Williams with two rushing touchdowns and Lamont Buckels with a rushing touchdown.

Contributing points for Parkway South were Derrion Boyd with two receiving touchdowns and Owen Veltrop with a rushing touchdown.

Parkway North (1-2) plays at Parkway West on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Parkway South (1-2) will be away at Seckman on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

