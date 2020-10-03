 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South topples Parkway Central
Parkway South topped visiting Parkway Central 23-15 Saturday.

Key offensive players for Parkway South were Mali Walton with a rushing touchdowna field goal, Mason Lange with a receiving touchdown and Derrion Boyd with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Parkway Central were Jordan Tate with a rushing touchdown, Elliot Leong with a receiving touchdown and Brendon Koester with a field goal.

Parkway South (1-0) will be away at Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (0-1) will play Parkway North at Francis Howell Central on Saturday, October 10 at 11 a.m.

