Tyree Simms notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Parkway West to a 28-21 win over Parkway North Friday at Parkway North.
Isaac Kittrell also contributed for Parkway West with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Parkway North were Nate Perkins, Evan Workman each with a rushing touchdown and Levi Hilton with a receiving touchdown.
Parkway West (4-0) travels to Summit on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Parkway North (0-4) will host Parkway Central on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.