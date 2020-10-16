Recap: Parkway West triumphs over Webster Groves

Parkway West triumphed over Webster Groves 55-20 Friday at Webster Groves.
Parkway West got points from Josh Gansen with two receiving touchdowns, Griffin Snyder with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown, Phillip Jordan, Cameron Redmond, Ja'Marion Wayne each with a rushing touchdown and LeDaniel Jackson with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Webster Groves were Kam Barnes with a rushing touchdown, Stephen Cooper and James Jones each with a receiving touchdown.
Parkway West (1-2) hosts Parkway North on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Webster Groves (0-2) plays at Mehlville on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
