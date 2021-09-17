Recap: Parkway West trounces Parkway Central

Parkway West triumphed over visiting Parkway Central 48-0 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Parkway West. Contributing to their ground game were Tyree Simms with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Ja'Marion Wayne and Phillip Jordan each with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.
Parkway West (3-1) plays at home against Eureka on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (0-4) will host Hazelwood East on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
