 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West trounces Parkway Central
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West trounces Parkway Central

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Parkway West triumphed over visiting Parkway Central 48-0 Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Parkway West. Contributing to their ground game were Tyree Simms with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Ja'Marion Wayne and Phillip Jordan each with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.

Parkway West (3-1) plays at home against Eureka on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Parkway Central (0-4) will host Hazelwood East on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News