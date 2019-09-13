Parkway West waltzed over visiting Affton 42-21 Friday.
Contributing for Parkway West were Ja'Marion Wayne with two receiving touchdowns, Isaac Kittrell, Cameron Redmond, Tyree Simms each with a rushing touchdown and Josh Gansen with a receiving touchdown. Affton got offensive contributions from Will Apple and Derrick Baker each with a rushing touchdown.
Parkway West (3-0) plays at Parkway North on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Affton (2-1) travels to University City on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m.