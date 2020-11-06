 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West waltzes over Summit
Parkway West upended Summit 49-28 Friday at Summit.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for Parkway West. Contributing to their passing game were Ja'Marion Wayne with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, Trey Bell and Josh Gansen each with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown.

Phillip Jordan also contributed for Parkway West with a rushing touchdown.

Parkway West (3-3) visits Chaminade on Friday, November 13.

