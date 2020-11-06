Recap: Parkway West waltzes over Summit

Parkway West upended Summit 49-28 Friday at Summit.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Parkway West. Contributing to their passing game were Ja'Marion Wayne with two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, Trey Bell and Josh Gansen each with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown.
Phillip Jordan also contributed for Parkway West with a rushing touchdown.
Parkway West (3-3) visits Chaminade on Friday, November 13.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.