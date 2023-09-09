Pattonville triumphed over Hazelwood West 45-0 Saturday at Hazelwood West.
Running played a key role in the win for Pattonville. Key rushers included Kameron Eleby with three rushing touchdowns and Michael Allen Jr. with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Pattonville included Anthony Clark, Terrell Lyles each with a receiving touchdown and Bryan Orta with a field goal.
Pattonville (2-1) hosts Lindbergh on Friday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood West (1-2) visits McCluer North on Saturday, September 16 at 1 p.m.