Recap: Pattonville waltzes over Hazelwood East

Pattonville defeated visiting Hazelwood East 40-20 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Pattonville. Key rushers included Charles Johnson Jr. with three rushing touchdowns and Logan Williams with a rushing touchdown.
Lajaun Morgan also contributed for Pattonville with two receiving touchdowns. Mekhi Holmes was the leading scorer for Hazelwood East with two rushing touchdowns.
Pattonville (2-0) will play at Hazelwood West on Saturday, March 27 at noon. Hazelwood East (1-1) hosts Normandy on Saturday at noon.