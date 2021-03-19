 Skip to main content
Recap: Pattonville waltzes over Hazelwood East
Recap: Pattonville waltzes over Hazelwood East

Pattonville defeated visiting Hazelwood East 40-20 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Pattonville. Key rushers included Charles Johnson Jr. with three rushing touchdowns and Logan Williams with a rushing touchdown.

Lajaun Morgan also contributed for Pattonville with two receiving touchdowns. Mekhi Holmes was the leading scorer for Hazelwood East with two rushing touchdowns.

Pattonville (2-0) will play at Hazelwood West on Saturday, March 27 at noon. Hazelwood East (1-1) hosts Normandy on Saturday at noon.

