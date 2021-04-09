 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Pattonville waltzes over Ritenour
0 comments

Recap: Pattonville waltzes over Ritenour

  • 0

Pattonville trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 63-41 win over visiting Ritenour Friday.

Contributing for Pattonville were Logan Williams with three rushing touchdowns, Charles Johnson Jr. with two rushing touchdowns, Lajaun Morgan with two receiving touchdowns and Delvin Whittaker with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Ritenour were Marcellus Griffin with three rushing touchdowns, Elijah Fry with a rushing touchdown, Koreyon Harris and Tre'von Moore each with a receiving touchdown.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports