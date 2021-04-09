Recap: Pattonville waltzes over Ritenour

Pattonville trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 63-41 win over visiting Ritenour Friday.
Contributing for Pattonville were Logan Williams with three rushing touchdowns, Charles Johnson Jr. with two rushing touchdowns, Lajaun Morgan with two receiving touchdowns and Delvin Whittaker with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Ritenour were Marcellus Griffin with three rushing touchdowns, Elijah Fry with a rushing touchdown, Koreyon Harris and Tre'von Moore each with a receiving touchdown.